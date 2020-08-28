Call for proper waste management in Kathmandu valley amidst COVID-19

Kathmandu, August 27
As the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Kathmandu valley, the issue of contaminated waste generated by hospitals, health care facilities and isolation centres has emerged as a new challenge for local level governments.
The amount of contaminated waste has been increasing exponentially.
Experiences from other countries have shown that the amount of hospital waste could increase by up to 600 per cent due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Bearing this in mind, Guthi, in collaboration with World Health Organisation, Nepal and with active participation of various municipalities in the valley recently organised, ‘Discussion Programme on Management of the Solid Waste and Safety of the Sanitation Workers during COV- ID-19.’ At the programme, Dr Sudan Panthi from WHO made a presentation based on the guideline, Health Care Waste Management in the Context of COVID-19 Emergency, published by the Ministry of Health and Population, read a press release issued by Guthi, an NGO working in the sector of environment protection and sanitation, today.
Dr Surendra Prasad Chaurasia, chief of Environmental Health and Health Care Waste Management Section at the MoHP highlighted the points mentioned in the guideline. He opined that due to the high risk of COVID-19 infection, extra precautions must be taken while managing health care waste.
Ashok Kumar Byanju Shrestha, president of Municipal Association of Nepal and mayor of Dhulikhel Municipality said the government had not prioritised waste management and had failed to give proper attention to the safety and livelihood of sanitation workers.
Dhurba Acharya, president of Solid Waste Management Association of Nepal, shed light on the issues faced by sanitation workers during this emergency period.
He pointed out the lack of infrastructure for waste management.
Waste segregation and recycling have been limited to pilot projects and garbage trucks face problems in transporting waste to the landfill sites due to bad roads during monsoon season.
Currently, hundreds of COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in the valley. As such, the waste generated by those patients is ultimately mixed with the municipal waste, which leads to the risk of contamination and infection, especially for sanitation workers.
Acharya pointed out that it was important to segregate the waste generated by COVID-19 patients.
Bio-hazard bags must be provided to safely collect waste from the households with such patients, according to Acharya.
Mitra Prasad Ghimire, general secretary of SWMAN, warned that waste from households with COV- ID-19 patients in home isolation and hospital waste was being collected alongside municipal waste.
He also stated that sanitation workers in Kathmandu and Lalitpur lacked PPEs to safely carry out their duties.
Ghimire emphasised that safety of the sanitation workers must be the priority during this time.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Opposition parties Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal have flayed the government for failing to check the rise in the number of cases of the coronavirus pandemic. Joint General Secretary of NC Prakash Sharan Mahat, who also heads the party’s COVID-19 re Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 WHO Representative to Nepal Jos Vandelaer has said that with increasing cases of the novel coronavirus, the rate of death among the elderly patients would also soar in Nepal. In an interview released by the Ministry of Health and Population recently, Dr Vandelaer said Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, AUGUST 26 At least 73 people tested positive for coronavirus in Banke today. Twenty-two people tested positive after their swab sampled were tested in Bheri Hospital Nepalgunj Laboratory and 51 were confirmed with the virus at Bageshwori Polyclinic and Diagnostic Centre in Kohalpur. Alm Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 The second day of the four-day-long national symposium on post-earthquake reconstruction and rehabilitation held today continued to dwell on various aspects of reconstruction works. The National Reconstruction Authority organised the virtual symposium to share its experien Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Tribhuvan University has urged students to attend online teaching and learning activities. TU Rector Prof Shivalal Bhusal asked the students to participate in online classes being conducted by their respective departments and campuses as classroom teaching and learning act Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed charge-sheets at the Special Court yesterday against four persons for their alleged involvement in corruption. According to the anti-graft body, those indicted for corruption are Chief Administrative Officer Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh has underscored the need for a capable leadership that could steer the party in the right direction. In a virtual interaction organised by the NC’s Nepal Women’s Association, on the occasion of the 24th Memorial Day of founding p Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 A total of 3,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser have arrived in the country in the last one week. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), recently 2,500 tonnes of urea fertilisers were delivered at Birgunj Port, while 500 tonnes of urea ferti Read More...