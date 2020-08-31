CIEDP working to ensure justice for conflict victims

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30
The Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons today decided to look into 2,507 out of 3,223 complaints it received from families of conflict victims.
Issuing a press release to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the CIEDP said preliminary investigation into 23 more complaints were recently opened to expedite settlement of conflict-era cases.
“The CIEDP believes that the spirit of transitional justice cannot be realised without addressing the trauma of disappeared persons,” read the release signed by Gangadhar Adhilkari, CIEDP spokesperson.
According to the CIEDP, it submitted a 14-point recommendation to the Government of Nepal on the provisions to be incorporated in new amendment to the existing law in line with internationally accepted principles of transitional justice, issues raised by the victims and directives issued by the Supreme Court.
“We have repeatedly urged the government to amend the Enforced Disappearances Inquiry, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act-2014, as per the demands put forth by the victims. We are confident that the government will initiate the amendment process as soon as possible to make it victim-friendly. Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Adhikari.
The CIEDP said further investigation into the complaints and consultation with the victims and their kin, and other necessary tasks to be carried out in the concerned districts and areas were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown or prohibitory orders. “Despite all these hurdles, we have continued with desk works related to complaints by maintaining necessary safety measures,” said Adhikari.
