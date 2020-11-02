‘Conduct free PCR test, treatment of journalists’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1

The Federation of Nepali Journalists has demanded that the government make arrangements for free polymerase chain reaction test of all journalists, who are working on the frontlines and are vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

“Not only journalists but all citizens should be entitled to free PCR test amid the pandemic. We also demand treatment of journalists and the general public infected with coronavirus, free of charge,” read a press release issued by FNJ. The umbrella organisation of Nepali journalists warned that journalists were facing double whammy of COVID-19 and deprivation of regular salary, pay cut, forceful unpaid leave, expulsion from job and unnecessary transfer to coerce them into resignation. “Despite being infected or likely to be infected due to the nature of their work, journalists are compelled to bear expenses for PCR tests even when they are deprived of regular pay.

Therefore, we call on the government to address the woes of journalists through free PCR test and treatment,” read the release. According to FNJ, more than 400 journalists were already infected with the deadly virus, while four of them succumbed to the contagion. “If the government can conduct PCR tests of ministers, lawmakers and high-level officials for free, why can’t it conduct the much needed test for the journalists?” FNJ questioned. It has also appealed to journalists to adopt necessary safety measures against the virus while performing their duties of news collection and dissemination.

FNJ has warned of rigorous agitation to make a section of relentless media houses pay salary to the working journalists and retain their jobs.

FNJ said it would hold discussion with its chapters and journalists of troubled media houses for the next phase of agitation before Tihar. According to FNJ, journalists have been impacted by injustice at the hands of media houses and inaction of the government to strictly enforce the existing law. Section 20 of the existing, Working Journalists Act, guarantees that service and facility of journalists shall not be altered or changed in a manner to affect them.

It also urged the government to announce relief package and subsidy for journalists and media houses hit hard by the pandemic.

According to findings of a national survey recently released by Nepal Press Institute and Bournemouth University of the United Kingdom, COVID-19 has affected the mental well-being of a majority of journalists in Nepal. ‘ A total of 83 per cent reported increased sense of vulnerability, 75 per cent increased anxiety, and 62 per cent grief while 25 per cent said they experienced depression. The print sector saw the reduction of both print frequency and number of pages.

