Corruption, whether big or small, is unpardonable: PM Oli

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that corruption, whether carried out in big or small degree by anyone, is unpardonable.

He stated this in his message given today on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Stating that only a single index could not conclude whether corruption has increased or decreased, he claimed good governance has been maintained and the tendency towards indulging in corruption has reduced to a large extent in the last two years.

“The present government has attached importance to corruption control and promotion of good governance since the day it was formed and it has unwavering commitment towards the same. There has been a notable progress in the economic and social transformation of the country,” the Prime Minister noted in his message.

He added, “Works on big development projects have moved ahead and so have works on the ‘game changer projects’ that will change the face of country’s development. Public services have been made transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly by resolving the anomalies, aberrations and problems seen in the social sector. Online service has been started in frontline entities rendering services to the general public by using the latest information technology. Banking services have reached almost all the local levels.”

Reiterating that the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed 792 cases related to corruption in the last two fiscal years and was also investigating around 8,000 cases at present, PM Oli asserted that anyone indulging in corruption should be brought to book.

“Prevention of corruption is our priority. Cooperation and collaboration among the government, private, non-government, community and media, among other sectors, is necessary for that. It is equally important to change our social values, norms, culture and attitude. Social good governance creates pressure in favour of business and political good governance. Strengthening public institutions and promotion of transparent and accountable work system, and fair play in public procurement system are some ways of controlling corruption,” Prime Minister Oli highlighted in his message.

Featured Image: File

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook