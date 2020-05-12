Culture expert Satya Mohan Joshi turns 101

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Satya Mohan Joshi, a veteran culture expert, has turned 101 today.

Joshi has been honoured with ‘Litterateur of the Century’ title for his contribution to Nepali literature and culture.

Lalitpur Metropolitan City had announced a public holiday in the metropolis to celebrate his 100th birthday, last year. LMC also decided to give special recognition to Joshi by including a lesson on him in the school curriculum and issuing coins and postal stamps with his photo.

Although no programmes have been organised amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 infection, this year, people have been sending him good wishes through social media while remembering his contributions to the Nepali culture.

