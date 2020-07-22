Deuba all praise for ‘far-sighted BP Koirala’

Kathmandu, July 21
Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba described popular leader BP Koirala as a towering personality and a far-sighted statesman.
He said so while addressing a virtual programme organised by the party’s Information, Communications and Publicity Department to mark the 38th Memorial Day of the BP Koirala today. Stating that democratic socialist thought of the late leader has become more relevant than ever, he said Nepal should follow the path in line with BP Koirala’s thought. “We can achieve the goal of prosperity only by following the path enunciated by the late leader,” he said.
The leader of the main opposition party in the Parliament, Deuba said solutions to problems the nation was facing should be sought with the spirit of national unity by means of the late BP’s thought in the context of the special debate taking place in the country on the issue of nationality. Party central member and socialist thinker Pradeep Giri fielded queries related to BP thought put up by programme moderator Dr Suresh Acharya and the participants from within the country and abroad.
A cleaning programme was organised at Bouddhanath area today on the occasion of the 38th memorial day of Nepali Congress founding leader late BP Koirala. Kathmandu district chapter of Nepal Tarun Dal, organised the cleaning programme.
Addressing the programme, party central committee member Ambika Basnet said Nepali Congress would not be strong unless the internal rift in the party was sorted out. She urged the party to reach out to the people.
Tarun Dal Kathmandu President Krishnaji Khadka said the party should strongly raise voice regarding people’s grievances and problems. Bagmati Province lawmaker Chiring Dorje Lama, Gokarneshwor Municipality Mayor Santosh Chalise, Deputy Mayor
Shanti Nepal and Nepal Women’s Association Kathmandu President Bishnu Devi Pudasaini also participated in the cleaning programme.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
