Dial 1180 in case of COVID-19 suspicion: KMC

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, March 21

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has urged people to dial 1180, a toll-free number if they notice people suspected of coronavirus.

In a press release today, Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya, called on the public to take help of the toll-free number 1180 operated by the KMC Office and 102 for ambulance service.

The mayor also appealed to all to stay alert against COVID-19 infection. The local government has urged the public to follow instructions and suggestions to prevent risk of infection. Mayor Shakya has urged locals not to join celebrations of Ghodejatra and Seto Machhindranath Jatra, not to visit temples, mosques, monasteries, churches, other religious and public sites to prevent gatherings as a precautionary measure against the disease, which is transmitted from human to humans.

The metropolis is preparing to publish digital board and pamphlets spreading messages related to preventive ways against the virus in Nepali and Nepal Bhasha languages.

Meanwhile, the KMC Office has set up a central help desk at the National City Hall to prevent and contain the COVID-19.

According to KMC Administration Department Chief Namaraj Dhakal, the desk will provide consultation through telephone for those who are not aware about preventive and treatment process in the case of suspected case within family circle and neighbourhood.

The 24-hour 1180 hotline service based in the hall was also launched as per the decision of KMC Office of Municipal Executive.

A version of this article appears in print on March 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook