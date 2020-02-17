Dillibazaar prison lets Mahara go after acquittal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Krishna Bahadur Mahara, with his acquittal from the attempt-to-rape charge, has been released from Dillibazaar central prison this afternoon.

Mahara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, was in custody for over 100 days after being charged of attempting to rape a female employee of the parliament secretariat.

He was received by his family and well-wishers.

Kathmandu District Court acquitted Mahara on the grounds of insufficient evidence to prove the charge levelled against him and decided to release him from detention this afternoon.

