Dr Govinda KC transferred to TUTH from Trauma Centre

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC, who was admitted to the Trauma Centre against his will, has now been transferred to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

Earlier today, Dr KC who had been staging a hunger strike in Jumla was taken to National Trauma Centre after he landed in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

He had then stated that the move to take him to the Trauma Centre instead of TUTH where he intended to continue his Satyagraha was an act of kidnapping and that he has been held hostage at the directive of PM KP Sharma Oli and the Dean and Director of TUTH.

Read Also: I have been kidnapped by PM Oli

The Satyagrahi had taken a flight to the capital city to continue his strike in Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Maharajgunj. However, police apparently diverted him to the Trauma Centre instead of allowing passage to the TUTH.

Police say KC taken to Trauma Centre as per doctors’ advice

Following a wave of protest against the act of police against Dr Govinda KC, the Nepal Police took to Twitter to clarify that they had but helped the transportation of Dr KC to Trauma Centre at the behest of doctors.

“Our attention has been drawn towards the people’s opinions. However, we would like to inform that the police only helped transportat Dr KC to the trauma centre on advice of the doctors, keeping in mind his health condition.”

See #ImWithDrKC trend, here.

डा. गोविन्द के.सी.को सम्बन्धमा यहाँहरूले विभिन्न माध्यमबाट व्यक्त गर्नुभएको विचार प्रति महानगरीय प्रहरीको ध्यानाकर्षण भएको छ।

वहाँको स्वास्थ्य अवस्थालाई ध्यानमा राखेर चिकित्सकहरूको सल्लाह बमोजिम राष्ट्रिय ट्रमा सेन्टर पुर्‍याउन प्रहरीले सहयोग गरेको यहाँहरुमा जानकारी गराउँदछौ। — Metro Police KTM (@npmetro) September 22, 2020

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook