Dr KC’s supporters move NHRC against CDO, police chief

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28

Supporters of Dr Govinda KC have filed a complaint with the National Human Right Commission against Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Janak Raj Dahal and head of Metropolitan Police Range’s SSP Shyam Lal Gyawali.

Members of ‘solidarity for Govinda KC’ filed the complaint for nor giving them any reason for arresting peaceful demonstrators at Maitighar on Saturday.

Seventeen protesters were held on 26 September after they hit the street wearing face masks of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and chanting slogan ‘Real Oli is in road, fake Oli in Baluwatar.’ A large number of police present at the site had immediately arrested and detained them all day.

Dr KC’s supporters said police didn’t give them any reason while arresting them or while releasing them, which was against standard police norms. Dr KC’s supporters said police took action against them as directed by Kathmandu CDO without any clarification.

Dr KC is on hunger strike demanding reforms in medical education and rule of law in the country.

