Dr KC’s supporters move NHRC against CDO, police chief

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28
Supporters of Dr Govinda KC have filed a complaint with the National Human Right Commission against Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Janak Raj Dahal and head of Metropolitan Police Range’s SSP Shyam Lal Gyawali.
Members of ‘solidarity for Govinda KC’ filed the complaint for nor giving them any reason for arresting peaceful demonstrators at Maitighar on Saturday.
Seventeen protesters were held on 26 September after they hit the street wearing face masks of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and chanting slogan ‘Real Oli is in road, fake Oli in Baluwatar.’ A large number of police present at the site had immediately arrested and detained them all day.
Dr KC’s supporters said police didn’t give them any reason while arresting them or while releasing them, which was against standard police norms. Dr KC’s supporters said police took action against them as directed by Kathmandu CDO without any clarification.
Dr KC is on hunger strike demanding reforms in medical education and rule of law in the country.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu Valley records 817 infections on Monday As of today, 998,407 tests throug Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop’s most popular girl band BLACKPINK on September 28 announced Lovesick Girls, the title track of their debut full-length LP The Album. According to The Korea Times, the group's label YG Entertainment dropped a teaser poster on social media, announcing the title track, Lovesi Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop supergroup BTS have announced their new album titled BE, which they will be releasing on November 20. The group’s label Big Hit Entertainment took to the group's online fan community BTS Weverse on September 28 to make the announcement, reports The Korea Herald. Without el Read More...
Each side says the other firing heavy artillery Worries resurface about South Caucasus stability Azerbaijan says six of its civilians killed Nagorno-Karabakh said 15 more of its soldiers killed YEREVAN/BAKU: Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated sharply on Monday in a Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Premier League champions Liverpool maintained their 100% start to the season with a 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday leaving them level on nine points with pacesetters Everton and Leicester City. The visitors took the lead through an Alexandre Lacazette strike but L Read More...
LONDON: Aston Villa moved into the Premier League top four after they strolled to a 3-0 win at Fulham thanks to goals from Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Tyrone Mings in a lopsided contest on Monday. The result left Villa, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, fourth on a maximu Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Private hospitals have fixed their own rate for conducting polymerase chain reaction tests, saying that the fee allocated by the Ministry of Health and Population was too less. Eight private hospitals and labs, including HAMS Hospital, Star Hospital, B&B Hospital an Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today issued two ordinances to increase jail sentence for acid attackers and to regulate the sale and distribution of acid and other harmful chemicals. One of the ordinances amended the new penal code, proposing to increase jail term for a Read More...