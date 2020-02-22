Durbar High School handover delayed due to coronavirus outbreak in China

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The handover of historic Durbar High School has been delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China. The construction was completed last month.

The Chinese team was scheduled to visit Nepal for inspection after completion of the school building. According to Construction Manager, Rajendra KC, handover of the school building was planned within 19 months from the beginning of the construction.

He added, “Now, the Chinese government will handover the building after the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control.”

The historic school building, designed by China Aviation Planning and Designing Institute, was constructed in the same old style, however, the materials used were different.

