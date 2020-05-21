Earthquake measuring 3.4 ML hits Bhaktapur

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: An American climber was killed while trying to climb Mt Everest on Sunday morning, according to the base camp officials.

A climber from the United States of America breathed his last while a group six climbers along with their support staff reached the balcony area to make their final summit pushes to the top of the world, a base camp manager told THT Online over phone. “The cause of the climber’s death is yet to be revealed.”

Murari Sharma, Managing Director at Everest Parivar Treks said that he also got a message from the group’s base camp manager about the de Read More…