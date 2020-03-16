Eight held with 78,000 face masks

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Police on Saturday raided Dallu-based Mahankal Manjushree Traders operated by Mintu Tamang and arrested eight persons with 78,000 face masks, for black-marketing of essential preventive products after the coronavirus scare sparked panic buying.

Tamang, 30, of Kavre is among the persons taken into police custody. Metropolitan Police Office said they were selling a mask at Rs 31 — five times higher than the market price. Officials said those arrested would face charges of black-marketing.

MPO has issued directives to all its units in Kathmandu valley to initiate stern action against those involved in overcharging on face masks.

MPO said it had also taken steps to ensure smooth supply of masks at normal price in the market besides conducting raids at pharmacies and warehouses in the city.

A version of this article appears in print on March 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook