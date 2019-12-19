Election Commission publishes NA elections schedule

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 18

The Election Commission has published the schedule of election for the National Assembly members. The EC is set to hold the elections for 19 seats of the Upper House on January 23.

The 19 seats being represented by various political parties will fall vacant on March 3.

The EC will publish the electoral roll on January 2 and receive objection or complaint, if any, against the voters. Final electoral roll will be published on January 3, the EC said.

According to the schedule, registration of nomination papers of candidates will take place on January 4. The list of candidates, whose nomination papers have been registered, will be published on the same day.

“Objection against any candidate may be filed at the Office of Election Officer on January 5. The list of candidates deemed eligible to contest the election will be published on January 7, following necessary inquiry into the objection,” read the schedule.

Any candidate may withdraw his/her candidature on January 8. Final list of candidates contesting the elections will be published on January 9 and the EC will allot the election symbols for the candidates.

The EC said eligible voters would cast their ballots in the concerned polling centres from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on January 23.

As per the Election to the Members of the National Assembly Act-2017, it is required to hold the Upper House elections 35 days before the tenure of one-third of the NA members expires.

Out of 19 seats that will be elected, one shall be appointed by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and the rest shall be elected on the basis of majority by an electoral college consisting of provincial assembly members and chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the local levels.

Of the 18 NA seats, seven women, two Dalits, one from minority and differently-abled groups and two from ‘other’ group will be elected by the Provincial Assembly members and chairs and deputy chairs of local levels.

Article 86 (3) of the constitution stipulates that the term of office of the members of the National Assembly shall be six years. The term of office of one-third of the members of the NA shall expire every two years.

Provided that, for the first time, after the commencement of this constitution, arrangements shall be made by drawing lots to retire onethird of the members on the expiry of two years, another one-third on the expiry of four years, and the final one-third on the expiry of six years.

