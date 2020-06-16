Embassy of Israel hands over medical supplies to Nepal Government

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Benny Omer today handed over medical supplies to the Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal to support Nepal’s fight to contain COVID-19.

The Embassy of Israel provided 550 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), 10,000 units of masks, 50 units of infrared digital thermometers and 5,000 pairs of surgical gloves, along with hand sanitizers, hand sprayers and disinfectant solutions amidst a function at the Ministry, said a press release issued by the Embassy of Israel.

Ambassador Omer said, “A friend in need is a friend indeed. Israel and Nepal are at the same side in the fight against this pandemic of COVID-19 to save lives.”

Minister Dhakal thanked the Government of Israel for their support during the battle against COVID-19. Together we can and we will win the battle against COVID-19,” said Minister Dhakal.

The consignment, a gift from the people of Israel to the people of Nepal, is to help frontline workers save lives of people suspected and infected with the virus, said a press release issued by the Embassy of Israel.

The Embassy of Israel wishes to work with the Ministry closely to share Israel’s experience on how it successfully contained this pandemic, the release reads.

