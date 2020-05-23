First female justice of Supreme Court no more

KATHMANDU: The first female justice of Supreme Court Sushila Singh passed away on Friday. She was 81.
Singh, who had been suffering from heart and kidney diseases breathed her last during treatment at Nepal Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur, Supreme Court’s assistant spokesperson Devendra Dhakal told THT Online.
She had been admitted to the hospital about a couple of weeks ago.
Singh, who served as a justice at the Supreme Court from 2058 BS to 2063 BS, was also the first female senior advocate, Dhakal informed.
It has been learnt that Singh will be cremated at Shova Bhagawati near her residence this afternoon.
Singh is survived by her husband and two sons — one of them living in Germany.
NEPALGUNJ: As many as 21 people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier, have been discharged from the hospital following recovery from the disease, in Banke district on Friday. All of the patients were undergoing treatment at the Khajura-based Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital, which Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 42,489 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 82,116 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
DHANGADHI: Five persons were detected with COVID-19 in Sudurpaschim Province, on Friday. According to Dilip Kumar Shrestha, spokesperson of Seti Provincial Hospital, five persons were detected with the coronavirus infection via tests carried out through the PCR method at the Dhangadhi-based labor Read More...
GAIGHAT: Collection of throat swab samples for PCR testing to identify COVID-19 patients has been halted following the insufficiency of medical supplies in Udayapur district. According to the District Health Office, the process of sample collection has been halted for the past six days in absence Read More...
CHITWAN: Two persons, who had recently returned from India, have been detected with COVID-19 transmission in Chitwan, on Friday. It has been learnt that the duo had boarded various ambulances along the way before arriving in the district. Deepak Subedi, chief of health division of Bharatpur Me Read More...
At least 96 people killed in India's West Bengal and Bangladesh India PM announces $132 million emergency aid Shortage of manpower in some parts due to coronavirus outbreak KOLKATA/DHAKA: Several thousand people have been left homeless after the most powerful cyclone in more Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Body of the deceased Gulmi teacher -- the third person to have lost his life to COVID-19 -- was buried today in a forest near Butwal, against religious norms and family consent, claimed his relatives. Family and relatives of the deceased have expressed their disapproval that local adm Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court today issued a stay order against Government of Nepal, including Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM), while directing them to list Veterinary Services as an "essential service". A joint bench of justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Hari Pras Read More...