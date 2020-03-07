Five hospitalised for COVID-19

Sabitri Dhakal

Kathmandu, March 6

Five persons suspected to have been infected with coronavirus were admitted to the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku today.

“Three of those admitted to the hospital had returned from Australia, Japan and South Korea, while two had come from Qatar,” said Sagar Kumar Rajbhandari, STIDH director.

Four persons were brought to the hospital after screening their health at the Tribhuvan International Airport health desk. “Four of the patients were brought to the hospital as they had high fever. The fifth patient had respiratory problems,” said Anup Bastola, spokesperson for STIDH.

Throat swab and blood samples from the patients have been sent to National Public Health Laboratory. “Reports will be out on Sunday,” said Rajbhandari.

