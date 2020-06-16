Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Five people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Kathmandu valley on Monday.

A 28-year-old woman from Kalopul, who had gone to Gorakhpur to take care of her mother, tested positive for the contagion on Monday, two days after returning from India. A 27-year-old woman was also diagnosed with the disease on Monday. She is a resident of Gaushala and had returned from Kuwait a few days ago.

A 40-year-old woman from Harisiddhi, Lalitpur, has also contracted the disease.

She had returned from United Arab Emirates a few days ago. All three of them have been admitted to Patan Hospital.

“A man, 52, who is suffering from fever and respiratory illness also tested positive for COVD-19 and was admitted to the intensive care unit in Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital.

He had come from Mumbai a few days ago,” Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, told mediapersons.

The health ministry didn’t disclose details of the fifth person who tested positive for the virus in Kathmandu valley.

The number of people in Kathmandu valley who have contracted the disease stands at 44.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

