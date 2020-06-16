KATHMANDU: Five people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Kathmandu valley on Monday.
A 28-year-old woman from Kalopul, who had gone to Gorakhpur to take care of her mother, tested positive for the contagion on Monday, two days after returning from India. A 27-year-old woman was also diagnosed with the disease on Monday. She is a resident of Gaushala and had returned from Kuwait a few days ago.
A 40-year-old woman from Harisiddhi, Lalitpur, has also contracted the disease.
She had returned from United Arab Emirates a few days ago. All three of them have been admitted to Patan Hospital.
“A man, 52, who is suffering from fever and respiratory illness also tested positive for COVD-19 and was admitted to the intensive care unit in Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital.
He had come from Mumbai a few days ago,” Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, told mediapersons.
The health ministry didn’t disclose details of the fifth person who tested positive for the virus in Kathmandu valley.
The number of people in Kathmandu valley who have contracted the disease stands at 44.
Pokhara, June 14 Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung inspected a COVID laboratory at Ramghat in Pokhara today. The CM carried out the inspection as sample swabs collected from different districts were reaching the laboratory but testing was said to be very slow. The CM Read More...
Dhangadi, June 14 Eleven people, who were sent home before the test report of their swab samples came out, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Laljhandi Rural Municipality, Kanchanpur. The 11 people staying in the quarantine of Swotantra Secondary School were sent home before their sample rep Read More...
Bhimduttanagar, June 14 Of the total coronavirus infected people found so far in Sudurpaschim Province, 92.85 per cent are returnees from return. According to Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate, a total of 252 people have tested positive for the virus in the province so far. Of them, Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada today said that the government is under severe financial crisis amid low revenue collection as a result of which the government is under extreme pressure to cover state operation expenditures. Addressing questions raised by lawmakers on Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The provincial governments will present their provincial budget for fiscal year 2020- 21 in their respective provincial assemblies on Monday. As per the provision of the Intergovernmental Fiscal Management Act, the provincial governments have to present their budget in the p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The Trekking Guide Association of Nepal (TGAN) has urged the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) to ensure jobs for those trekking guides who have become jobless due to the lockdown imposed in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Submitting a lett Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has repatriated 158 Nepalis from Bangladesh today. As per the Tribhuvan International Airport, all the passengers had their PCR report due to which they will be kept at holding centres of Kathmandu today and will be sent to their respective l Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The leadership of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) is under pressure to call the annual general meeting (AGM) and hold the election for the next executive committee. Though the FNCCI had planned to hold its AGM and election on April 10 and Read More...