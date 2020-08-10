Flights, long-haul transport to remain suspended till August 31

KATHMANDU: Government of Nepal has decided to put off August 17 resumption of all flights till the end of August.
The cabinet meeting held on Monday decided that domestic and international flights, long-haul transportation service, and other services that were earlier scheduled to resume on August 17 will remain suspended till August 31.
The Crisis Management Centre (CMC) had forwarded its recommendation to the government to postpone resumption of operations of aforementioned services.
The decision was taken in view of the steady rise in number of Covid-19 cases after the easing of the lockdown, a source said.
It has also been decided that movement across border crossing points will be further tightened given the steady rise in number of infections across the border.
