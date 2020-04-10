Foreign Minister Gyawali discusses safety of Nepali workers with Saudi counterpart

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 9

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud today.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Gyawali appreciated the Government of Saudi Arabia for its role, as the current Chair of G20, in bringing nations together through virtual conference in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also thanked the Government of Saudi Arabia for the care provided to Nepali migrant workers in this difficult time. He requested for the provision of necessary welfare, social protection and medical care of Nepali migrants as they may stand in need at this time of crisis. Foreign Minister Gyawali also requested cooperation of the Saudi Government in matters of employment and job security of Nepali workers.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Al Saud said Nepali workers had been receiving equal medical care in Saudi Arabia and reassured that they would be provided with necessary protection and job security.

The Saudi foreign minister appreciated Nepali workers for their hard work, diligence and honesty and assured that their welfare would be a matter of equal concern to the Saudi government, according MoFA.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook