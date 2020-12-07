Foreign ministry unveils govt’s new integrated foreign policy

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today unveiled the country’s new integrated foreign policy.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the ministry had codified the foreign policies of the country that were sporadically mentioned in various documents of the country, including the constitution, keeping in mind the suggestions made by the relevant task forces formed in the past.

He said the new foreign policy embraced the message of Gautam Buddha’s teachings of peace and non-violence and Prithvi Narayan Shah’s maxim of Nepal being a yam between two boulders. The new integrated foreign policy was adopted by the Cabinet on October 20.

Stating a country’s foreign policy was a tool to protect and promote national interests, Minister Gyawali said the new foreign policy should largely remain unchanged as national interests also remain unchanged.

He also said Nepal being a member of non-aligned movement was still committed to the movement as the threat against small neighbours continued to persist in the world.

He said Nepal favoured a rules-based order and not dealbased order as far as foreign policy was concerned.

Gyawali also said that climate change should be a focus of the country’s foreign policy as climate change could deplete glaciers in the mountain region.

He said Nepalis should shed the mentality of Nepal being a landlocked, small and weak country and continue to assert the feeling of being an equally sovereign country.

A version of this article appears in print on December 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook