Foreign nationals returning home in chartered planes

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has intensified facilitation to send back foreign nationals to their home countries via chartered aircraft.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Immigration, and Nepal Tourism Board are in coordination with the embassies of the respective countries in this regard.

Foreign tourists stranded here due to the ongoing lockdown are being airlifted to take them back to their respective countries. Nepal Airlines wide-body aircraft are being chartered for the purpose.

According to general manager of Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) Devendra KC, over 500 foreign nationals have returned to their countries following the same procedure, so far.

The Embassies of Germany and France are chartering two airplanes today itself. Qatar Airways’ widebody aircrafts are being used for the purpose. Likewise, Malaysia’s Malindo Airlines is airlifting Malaysian nationals from here today. Also, airlines from Czech Republic and Sri-Lanka will also carry passengers from TIA.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook