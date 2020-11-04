Former foreign minister Pandey to receive Japanese decorations

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 3
The Government of Japan today announced foreign recipients of the 2020 Autumn Imperial Decorations.
Former minister of foreign affairs of Nepal Ramesh Nath Pandey is among this year’s foreign recipients. In recognition of his contributions towards strengthening the relationship between Japan and Nepal, he will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.
A press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu said Pandey, as former minister of tourism, patronised Japan-Nepal-China trilateral expedition of Mt Everest in 1986.
He also issued a stamp of Ekai Kawaguchi, a Japanese monk, who was the first Japanese visitor to Nepal, when he was the minister of Information and Communications in 2002. In 2005, as foreign minister, Pandey visited Japan with then Crown Prince Paras and Crown Princess Himani, to inaugurate Nepali Pavilion in the Aichi Expo ‘05.
He had developed close relations with Ryutaro Hashimoto, former prime minister of Japan. They cooperated to help organise the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2006.
Japanese decorations are conferred on foreigners twice a year. The Order of the Rising Sun is bestowed upon individuals of merit, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the nation or public, said the embassy.
A version of this article appears in print on November 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The Dalai Lama on Monday expressed his condolence on the passing of Tengboche Rinpoche in Namche Bazaar recently at the age of 86. Issuing a press release yesterday, Dalai Lama offered prayers and expressed condolence to the Sangha Community and followers of Rinpoche. In the stateme Read More...
LONDON: A small but key UK study has found that "cellular immunity" to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that time. Scientists presenting the findings, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hotels around Langtang valley have suspended services in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases around the area. The Gosainkunda Rural Municipality-4 issued a statement on November 1 in this regard. The RM stated that the Hotel Operators Committee held a me Read More...
DHANGADHI: The police constable accused of attempting to murder a teenage girl after raping her was arrested in Kailali district on Monday night. A complaint was filed against Police Constable Sushil Singh stationed at a temporary police post in Gadsera area of Jorayal Rural Municipality in Doti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 3,114 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 179,614. Of the total infections, 1,247 are females and 1,867 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,468 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Vall Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ten months after the detection of the first confirmed case of coronavirus, Nepal's Covid death toll on Tuesday surpassed 1000. In January 13, the country had learnt of its first coronavirus positive case. As many as 20 new deaths were reported from across the country in the past 24 Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,468 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Among the newly infected, 649 are females while 819 are males. Likewise, in the last 24 hours, 1,242 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,468 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday Till date, 1,480,97 Read More...