THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Senior leaders of Janata Samajwadi Party former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai and former minister Hisila Yami are the latest among the politicians to contract Covid-19.

“It has been confirmed that Hisila and I both have contracted Covid-19. We tested positive for the infection as per a test conducted on October 23,” Bhattarai shared on his Twitter timeline.

The infected couple will stay in home isolation as per their doctors’ advice.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook