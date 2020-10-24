KATHMANDU: Senior leaders of Janata Samajwadi Party former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai and former minister Hisila Yami are the latest among the politicians to contract Covid-19.
“It has been confirmed that Hisila and I both have contracted Covid-19. We tested positive for the infection as per a test conducted on October 23,” Bhattarai shared on his Twitter timeline.
हिसिला र म दुबैलाई कोभिड-१९ को संक्रमण पुष्टी भएको छ।कार्तिक ७ गते गरिएको स्वाब परीक्षणको नतिजा पोजिटीभ आएको हो।चिकित्सकहरूको सल्लाह बमोजिम हामी होम आइसोलेसनमा नै रहनेछौं! केही समय यता हाम्रो सम्पर्कमा रहनुभएका महानुभावहरू सबैले सतर्कता अपनाउनुहुन विशेष आग्रह छ!#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/XbaDvIpvHE
— Baburam Bhattarai (@brb1954) October 24, 2020
The infected couple will stay in home isolation as per their doctors’ advice.
LAMJUNG, OCTOBER 22 The hotels that closed for the past many months due to coronavirus have resumed operation at Manang Disyang Rural Municipality, Manang. Hotels in Pisang, Ngawal, Humde, Bhakra, Tankigaun, Tankimanang, Gharu and Khangsar of the rural municipality opened on October 14. Tou Read More...
SUDURPASCHIM, OCTOBER 22 Social Development Minister of Sudurpaschim Province Krishna Raj Subedi said the provincial government had been providing treatment free of cost to coronavirus patients. Talking to RSS, he said the patients were receiving testing and treatment services free of cost fro Read More...
BAJURA, OCTOBER 22 Aayurved Nagarik Aarogya Service Centre was established at Gaumul and Swamikartik Khaper rural municipalities in Bajura. District Aayurved Office, under the social development ministry’s Health Directorate of Sudurpaschim Province government, will operate the sewa kendra. Read More...
KARNALI, OCTOBER 22 Karnali Academy of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Jumla, made public its academic calendar for the upcoming year at an event held today on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. On the occasion, KAHS Rector Dr Niresh Thapa said KAHS had received approval from the government to Read More...
LIMA: The Peruvian government said on Thursday that it refused to sign a coronavirus vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca PLC because it did not provide sufficient data from its studies and offered minimal amounts of inoculations. Prime Minister Walter Martos said in a news conference Read More...
The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States. Remdesivir, given intravenously, was one of the drugs use Read More...
Carlos Vinicius could play alongside Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur rather than just act as cover for the England striker, manager Jose Mourinho said after the Brazilian set up two goals in Thursday's 3-0 Europa League victory over Austria's LASK. Vinicius, making his debut after joining S Read More...
CHITWAN: Three COVID-19 infected persons who were admitted at two different hospitals of Chitwan district died in the last 24 hours. An 84-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man who were undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College died of infection this morning. The octogenarian was a perm Read More...