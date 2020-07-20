Free COVID-19 test for cancer, heart patients

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

BHAKTAPUR, JULY 19

Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital run by Madhyapur Thimi Municipality in Bhaktapur has been providing free coronavirus tests for patients from Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital and Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre.

The hospital launched free PCR tests for heart and cancer patients as per the agreement reached with the two health facilities. According to Mayor and Hospital Management Committee Chair Madan Sundar Shrestha, the PCR test is available for up to seven patients from the Cancer Hospital and 10 from the National Heart Centre on a daily basis.

The hospital has agreed to produce a test report within the 24 hours to ensure prompt treatment of the patients. According to the cancer hospital’s Administrative Officer Rajaram Tajale, it takes five to seven days to receive the test report from National Public Health Laboratory, Teku. “It has been a great support for us and the patients as Nepal-Korea Hospital has been providing free tests and produces the report within the 24 hours,” he said.

Authorities at Gangalal National Heart Centre said Madhyapur Thimi Municipality’s support would help patients get timely treatment. The hospital has already conducted free PCR tests for around 1,000 people, including local people’s representatives, hospital patients, employees, journalists, Bagmati Province Assembly members, people’s representatives from other local governments and patients from several other hospitals. Meantime, the Lions Club of Bhaktapur has donated 400 sets of PCR kits to the hospital.

The club handed over the kits to Mayor Shrestha.

