Free COVID-19 test for cancer, heart patients

BHAKTAPUR, JULY 19
Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital run by Madhyapur Thimi Municipality in Bhaktapur has been providing free coronavirus tests for patients from Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital and Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre.
The hospital launched free PCR tests for heart and cancer patients as per the agreement reached with the two health facilities. According to Mayor and Hospital Management Committee Chair Madan Sundar Shrestha, the PCR test is available for up to seven patients from the Cancer Hospital and 10 from the National Heart Centre on a daily basis.
The hospital has agreed to produce a test report within the 24 hours to ensure prompt treatment of the patients. According to the cancer hospital’s Administrative Officer Rajaram Tajale, it takes five to seven days to receive the test report from National Public Health Laboratory, Teku. “It has been a great support for us and the patients as Nepal-Korea Hospital has been providing free tests and produces the report within the 24 hours,” he said.
Authorities at Gangalal National Heart Centre said Madhyapur Thimi Municipality’s support would help patients get timely treatment. The hospital has already conducted free PCR tests for around 1,000 people, including local people’s representatives, hospital patients, employees, journalists, Bagmati Province Assembly members, people’s representatives from other local governments and patients from several other hospitals. Meantime, the Lions Club of Bhaktapur has donated 400 sets of PCR kits to the hospital.
The club handed over the kits to Mayor Shrestha.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
BAGMATI, JULY 18 Bagmati provincial government has decided to construct houses for those affected by the landslides and floods in different parts of the province. People losing houses in the disaster will get financial assistance for house construction. However, the land for the constructio Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 Bullion price in the domestic price surged slightly during the trading week between July 13 and 17. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 92,100 a tola on Sunday and went up by Rs 200 per tola on Monda Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 The government-owned Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) has been incurring a daily loss of Rs three million during the lockdown period. Moreover, its capital worth Rs one billion has also been blocked as a large quantity of milk powder and butter remains stored in its cold Read More...
TikTok has been in discussions with the UK government over the past few months to locate its headquarters in London, a source familiar with the matter said, as part of a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership. London is among one of several locations the company is considering, bu Read More...
PANAMA CITY: Panamanian authorities on Saturday were investigating the murder of seven young people near a lake about 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital, a prosecutor said. The bodies of the victims, four women and three men ranging in age from 17 to 22 years old, were found on Saturday, homic Read More...
DUBAI: President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that some 25 million Iranians may have been infected with coronavirus, as Iran reimposed restrictions in the capital and elsewhere. The figure, from a report Rouhani cited in a televised speech, was far higher than Saturday’s official figure for Read More...
Rights activists, politicians from both parties and many other people touched by the legacy of John Lewis mourned the congressman and pillar of the civil rights movement Saturday, lauding the strength, courage and kindness of a man whose lifelong struggle against racial discrimination took him from Read More...