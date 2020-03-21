Nepal | March 21, 2020

German aid to Nepal

Published: March 21, 2020 10:14 am On: Kathmandu
Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The German government is topping up its existing health programme in Nepal with a grant of extra one million euros to respond to the emergency situation caused by coronavirus. Supporting partner countries for epidemic preparedness has been a core part of German-supported health programming for decades.

“Because of COVID-19, we are getting extra funds and extra work. No problem,” said Paul Rückert, Chief Technical Advisor of the Nepali-German Health Sector Support Programme, in a press release issued by the German Embassy.

 

