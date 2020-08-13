Government updates National Building Code

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 12
The Government of Nepal has updated the National Building Code by incorporating it into all structural designs that are necessary to make buildings, both small and large, earthquake-resistant in the country.
With the recent approval of the Council of Ministers, the ‘NBC 105:1994’ has been replaced by the updated ‘NBC 105:2020’. The Ministry of Urban Development said the NBC was updated to construct safe and earthquake-resistant buildings, taking into account the damage caused by the 2015 earthquake and disasters recorded over a period of past 25 years across the world. In some cases, the authorities had been depending on the National Building Code of India to make buildings earthquake-resistant due to the lack of updated NBC of the country, for more than two decades. Joint Secretary Nawaraj Pyakurel, chief of Building, Housing and Planning Division at MoUD, said Nepal should no longer rely on the Indian NBC now.
“The updated NBC provides guidelines to prepare engineering design of all types of buildings to make them earthquake-resistant through the use of various construction materials,” he said.
Bipin Kumar Gautam, a structural engineer at the National Reconstruction Authority said the updated NBC incorporated separate indicators for design and drawing of buildings on the basis of seismic hazard assessment in conformance with geographic location. “It helps us make a house earthquake-resistant by using any sort of technology and construction material,” he said. Structural Engineer Premnath Maskey said the updated NBC would address the present needs for infrastructure resilience as it included all provisions, standards and procedures with regard to earthquake-resilient buildings. NRA Chief Executive Officer Sushil Gyawali said the updated version of the NBC would help the government realise the vision of ‘Safe Nepal’.
The updated NBC is completely based on seismic hazards analysis of Nepal. Extensive interaction and workshops were held with the concerned stakeholders, organisations, agencies, universities and colleges.
CHITWAN, AUGUST 11 Bharatpur COVID-19 laboratory built in April in a short period of time, is struggling to perform. Shortage of human resources has marred the laboratory’s service delivery. The lab established under Bharatpur Hospital has not made any visible progress compared to its initia Read More...
DHARAN, AUGUST 11 Nepali Congress-aligned Nepal Tarun Dal and Nepal Student Union have padlocked the office of the vice-chancellor of BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences. Putting forward a number of demands, including that the senate meeting due for August 14 be postponed, the two Read More...
POKHARA, AUGUST 11 Kaski District Court remanded rape accused SSP Rajendra Prasad Adhikari to judicial custody today. A single bench of district judge Dipak Kumar Kharel issued the remand order after hearing on the case yesterday and today. SSP Adhikari has been sent to Kaski District Jail. Read More...
POKHARA, AUGUST 11 Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvisubba Gurung has said that more than the coronavirus it was the virus inside the party that had created trouble. Speaking at the 21st anniversary and award-distribution programme organised by the Federation of Nepalese Indigenous Nation Read More...
LAMJUNG, AUGUST 11 The Finance and Development Committee of Gandaki Provincial Assembly inspected the Besisahar-Chame road section damaged by incessant rain. The committee led by Deepak Koirala highlighted the need to work through a fast track to restore the route. The rains have damaged th Read More...
DHANGADHI: Three people died while 29 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on skidded off the road in Purbachauki Rural Municipality-1 of Doti district on Wednesday morning. The identities of the deceased have yet to be ascertained, Informed Superintendent of Police Read More...
Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday in her first match of the COVID-19 era. Williams was five points from falling to the American left-han Read More...
Bhairahawa: Death of two persons have been reported in Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital on Wednesday morning. The deceased individuals, 42 and 25 year olds from Kapilvastu, had been undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them, who were on ventilator support, died while under treatment Read More...