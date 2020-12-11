KATHMANDU: After fulfilling the necessary air-safety protocol, the government has decided to allow Manang Air Pvt Ltd and Kailash Helicopter Services to transport coronavirus infected patients to health facilities across the country.
In a press release issued by the Kailash Helicopter Services, today, the aviation company expressed its gratitude to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal and The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), for facilitating the initiative.
In the same manner, Manang Air pvt ltd also issued a press release stating that it has been granted the permit to airlift the COVID-19 patients, while also assuring of its safe, high-quality services and presence of expert medical team on the scene, to its customers.
“We will also provide rescue flights in French-made highly sophisticated choppers along with medical teams to transfer patients to hospitals at an affordable price,” reads the statement.
Following the decision, the two helicopter service providing companies can now transport the Covid-19 infected persons from all over the nation for the sake of rescue and evacuation of the infected persons given that they adhere to the safety protocols as prescribed by MoHP and the World Health Organization.
The decision can prove to be a boon for the emergency patients of the deadly respiratory, highly-contagious COVID-19 infection.
