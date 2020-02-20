Govt committed to prosperous Nepal: PM

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 19

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed commitment to work for a prosperous Nepal.

Addressing a special programme organised at Nepali Army Pavilion, Tundikhel, on the occasion of the 70th National Democracy Day today, the prime minister said, “The government is determined to overcome barriers against its journey of development.”

The government is moving ahead by implementing federalism and adjustment of laws and workforce, according to the prime minister.

“Results have started to surface in terms of good governance and development,” he said.

The prime minister extended Democracy Day best wishes to all Nepalis at home and abroad.

The country has made a leap from poverty to prosperity, from underdevelopment to development and from mismanagement to a well-managed state, according to PM Oli.

The PM called on the masses to safeguard the dignity that had been achieved after 70 year. Remembering the brave martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for democracy, the PM stressed that no one should forget the glorious history of democratic movements.

“Nepal is known in the world for its ability to solve its problems on its own,” PM Oli said. He asked the youths to study and internalise struggle for democracy and work for nation building.

Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JBR, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, ministers, heads of constitutional bodies and senior employees of the government participated in the programme.

