Govt still undecided on Grade XII examinations

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 30
Though various alternatives for conducting the stalled exams have been recommended, the government has failed to take a decision to hold Grade XII examinations.
The National Examination Board had suggested the government if holding examinations inside classrooms was not feasible, online exams could be conducted for 40 marks, with 20 marks allocated for practical exams and the total marks obtained by a student in Grade XI exams could be converted to 40 marks for the evaluation.
Another alternative suggested by the NEB was that evaluation and certification could be done through 50 per cent internal assessment and the remaining 50 per cent marks could be calculated by converting from the marks obtained by a student in Grade XI.
Although NEB’s suggestion has been forwarded to the Council of Ministers through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, for its approval, no decision has been made regarding this so far and this has created confusion among the students and parents.
If a decision on this matter is not immediately made, then there will be slim possibility of conducting the exams before the Dashain festival.
Moreover, it would be difficult to conduct the exams in the mountainous districts after the Dashain due to the cold. In such a situation, experts suggest, the second alternative of the National Examination Board has a high chance of implementation.
Questions have been raised regarding the authenticity of the online exams said to be held for 40 marks as it was going to be an ‘open book exam’. Besides internet access for students in remote parts of the country was a major issue.
A few days ago, Minister of Education Giriraj Mani Pokharel had said that the ministry was for administering the examinations in one or the other form as the Grade XII exam is a board examination and it has to have international equivalence. If online exam is held, questions will arise on the duration of the exam and assigning of the exam centres.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 1 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 Thirteen years after the implementation of the Right to Information Act-2020, some government offices have yet to designate their information officers. According to the National Information Commission, 29 offices have been running without information officers. NIC Chief Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 United Nations honoured UN peacekeepers, including Nepali nationals in South Sudan, during a function held here today. “I’m very proud to be a part of United Nations Mission in South Sudan,” said Captain Chunadevi Paudel, a peacekeeper from Nepal, upon receivi Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 Local chapter of global women’s rights movement, She Decides Nepal, will mark International Safe Abortion Day with an ‘Open House’ event tomorrow to raise awareness on abortion rights. The event will aim to create a safe space for young people to come together and Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 Traffic police have intensified action against the vehicles violating the odd-even rule, which is being enforced in Kathmandu valley. Chief district officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur had lifted the complete lockdown on September 10, allowing businesses to op Read More...
SARLAHI, SEPTEMBER 29 Crusher industries operating illegally in Sarlahi have been ordered to close down for an indefinite period. The crusher industries operating in violation of the guidelines on extraction, sale and management of stone, aggregates and sand have been ordered to shut, said Chi Read More...
BAGLUNG, SEPTEMBER 29 The whereabouts of 16 people missing in landslide and floods during the monsoon are still unknown. Fifteen people had gone missing in the flood at Bhuji Khola in Dhorpatan Municipality, Baglung, on September 3 while 22 had died in the incident. Likewise, a man went mis Read More...
BHOJPUR, SEPTEMBER 29 Salpasilichho and Aamchowk rural municipalities in Bhojpur are yet get access to electricity. Locals in the rural municipalities have been compelled to live in darkness after the authority concerned paid no attention to set up the infrastructure required to connect the vi Read More...
DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 29 Schools have resumed in Kavre amid the risk of coronavirus infection. In Panchkhal Municipality and Temal and Roshi rural municipalities, all private and community schools have started running classes from this week. In case of Panchkhal Municipality, classes resumed Read More...