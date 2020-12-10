Govt told to scrap decision to create new AIG post

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9

The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives today directed the government to scrap the Cabinet’s recent decision to create a new post of additional inspector general, the second topmost position in Nepal Police.

Last month, upon the request of Nepal Police, the Cabinet had restructured its organogram, making the number of AIGs four from the existing three.

Following the decision, Nepal Police Chief Shailesh Thapa Kshetri had expressed his grievances to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, saying that the police organisation had never demanded four AIGs. Minister Thapa said he had recommended the change in the organogram as per the report submitted by Nepal Police and expressed surprise that even the police chief had not been shown the final report.

Later, it came to light that Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel, who is also chief of the administrative committee of the Cabinet, had added this in the report.

According to sources, DPM Pokharel did so to allow Deputy Inspector General Bishwa Raj Pokharel to be promoted to the post of AIG. If DIG Pokharel, who is also the relative of DPM Pokharel, is promoted to the post of AIG, he will be the sole contender for Nepal Police chief after incumbent Chief Kshetri retires in May 2022.

Considering this, DPM Pokharel has already recommended the promotion of DIG Pokharel.

Currently, there are three AIGs and 22 DIGs in Nepal Police.

A version of this article appears in print on December 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

