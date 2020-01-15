Graft complaint against MEC vice-chair

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 14

A complaint has been lodged against Vice-chair of Medical Education Commission Dr Shree Krishna Giri with the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority and the Department of Money Laundering Investigation for earning disproportionate property.

Durga Prasai, executive director of B&C Medical College, has registered the complaint against Dr Giri demanding investigation into Giri’s property.

Organising a press meet here today, Prasai said Dr Giri had accumulated a hefty amount while serving in several government posts. Prasai also alleged that Dr Giri had presented false details to get the post of vice-chair of Medical Education Commission.

According to Prasai, Giri does not have enough qualifications for the post.

In the complaint, Prasai charged that Dr Giri had earned disproportionate property by taking bribe during his tenure as the rector of National Academy of Medical Sciences, Bir Hospital, executive director of Health Insurance Board and as the vice-chair of MEC.

“Dr Giri has deposited illegally earned money in his and his relatives’ bank accounts,” reads the complaint.

In the complaint registered with CIAA and DoM- LI, he has demanded that all of Dr Giri’s properties be confiscated.

In the compliant, he has also accused Giri of demanding Rs 200 million from him for granting affiliation to his medical college. He has also said that if he failed to give Dr Giri the amount then 10 per cent shares of B&C Medical College should be given to one of Dr Giri’s relatives.

