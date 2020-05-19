Nepal | May 19, 2020

HoR lawmakers urge government to release revised map of Nepal soon

Published: May 19, 2020 6:50 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The members of the House of Representatives (HoR) have urged government to release the revised political map of Nepal that integrates Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani, the territories encroached by India.

The lawmakers welcomed the government decision to issue the revised map of Nepal.

During the discussions over the government’s policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year 2020/2021in the HoR meeting today, the Lower House members demanded that the government release the map soon, promising their full support to the government to that end.

The lawmakers also echoed the need for taking effective steps to minimise the impacts of COVID-19 and to prevent it from further spreading.

Lawmakers Dilendra Prasad Badu, Minendra Rijal, Gagan Thapa, Prem Suwal, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Meen Bahadur Bishwakarma, Bharat Shah, Dila Sangraula, Pushpa Bhusal, Uma Regmi, Umakanta Chaudhary and Bhimsen Das Pradhan were among those putting their views in the session.

