KATHMANDU: The health ministry on Wednesday threatened to punish hospitals that were charging people for conducting polymerase chain reaction tests.
“The government has been footing the bill for coronavirus testing,” said Gautam. Only Patan Hospital in Lalitpur and Bir Hospital and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu have been allowed to charge Rs 5,500 for each swab sample they screen for coronavirus using PCR method.
The ministry has also appealed to people not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily. Those who are out should be wearing mask and maintaining at least two-metre distance from others, added the ministry.
It has also threatened to punish those who discriminate against or stigmatise COVID patients who have recovered from the disease.
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 7 Farmers in Banke were elated after Sikta Irrigation Project released water in the project’s western and eastern canals keeping in view the paddy plantation time this year. Man Bahadur Magar of Kamdi, Duduwa Rural Municipality, said he could plant paddy on time this year aft Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 7 Western Regional Hotel Association, Pokhara, has urged banks and financial institutions not to pile pressure for loan payment. Banks and financial institutions are pressing hotels and the tourism sector to pay back the loan and interest, on the ground that the fiscal year was d Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 7 The federal Parliament’s Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee has started investigating alleged irregularities carried out in the name of scientific forest management. A team of the panel comprising Shanta Chaudhary, Satya Narayan Sharma Khanal and Raj B Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 7 Local levels have started constructing helipads to control possible loss of lives and property due to floods in Banke and Bardiya. Helipad construction is under way to rescue people trapped in the floods. Choppers can take off and land even at night time in the new helipads. Read More...
KHOTANG, JULY 7 Khotang’s Diprung Chuichumma Rural Municipality is preparing to mobilise teachers in every tole of the local level and resume teaching-learning activities from July 22. The rural municipality decided to this effect after the school remained closed for the past four months due Read More...
HETAUDA, JULY 7 Bagmati Province government will upgrade several hospitals in the province next fiscal. According to the Ministry of Social Development, the capacity of Hetauda Hospital will be upgraded to 300 beds. Bhaktapur, Sindhuli and Trishuli hospitals will be expanded to 100-bed hos Read More...
KATHMANDU The lockdown came into effect in Nepal on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus confining people to their homes while schools, offices and businesses shut down. Nobody knew how the situation would unfold and for how long the lockdown would continue. At that moment Founder of Dis Read More...
The title of this write-up alludes to Shakespeare's words "Life is a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury signifying nothing" in Macbeth (1606), which often echo to my mind when I hear the roaring shouts of Nepali political leaders. The cacophony of their sounds which produce very little mea Read More...