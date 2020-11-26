Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla to speak on Nepal-India cooperation

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25
The Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs, a Kathmandu-based leading foreign policy think tank, will be hosting a lecture with Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday (November 27), in Kathmandu. Shringla is expected to address issues related to Nepal-India bilateral cooperation.
“This lecture is a part of AIDIA’s aim to promote public diplomacy,” said Sunil KC, CEO/Founder of AIDIA. This lecture series will be of great relevance especially in the context of shaping an informed public discourse that places issues in perspective and helps contribute to deeper understanding of bilateral ties that ultimately benefits both countries.”
Participants from think-tanks, political circles, government agencies, diplomatic missions, academia, business and media are expected to attend this lecture series.
A version of this article appears in print on November 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
