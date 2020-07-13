Indian intervention causing floods in Nepal: Home Minister Thapa

KATHMANDU: Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has stated that India’s ‘intervention’ has paved way for natural disasters in Nepal’s southern parts.
Minister Thapa, speaking at a parliamentary committee on Monday, said that India has built many structures along the bordering areas with Nepal due to which the country has been suffering during monsoons for long now.
“The unilateral construction of roads and other structures which double as dams restricting the natural flow of water from Nepal down south has led to inundation on our side, time and again,” the home minister expressed his views at the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee.
“The problems of flooding during monsoons are at large because we have not been able to address the issue of external intervention. In political terms, this can be called an intervention as they (India) have made many unilateral moves serving their own interests while disregarding ours.”
Thapa further commented that efforts have been made in the past to resolve the issues, and agreements have been signed, but the implementation part is yet to materialise.
As monsoon is peaking, Nepal has been, like in the past, hit hard by weather-woes. Floods and landslips are causing great suffering for people across various parts of the country. Dozens of lives have been lost while hundreds have been displaced from their homes.
