Infections in Valley surging with 1,177 new cases recorded on Saturday

KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,177 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

Valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Friday with 1,638 cases.

Kathmandu alone observed 1,001 infections today. Meanwhile, 67 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 109 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of infections is steady and rising inside the valley.

Kathmandu leads as the district with the highest number of live cases with 9,892 active cases reported here. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has 1,072 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 1290.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, three districts — Mustang, Manang, and Dolpa — have zero active infections.

Meanwhile, eight additional fatalities were reported today as well with which the country’s death toll has advanced to 528.

