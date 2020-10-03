Nepal registers 2,120 new infections on Saturday, tally moves to 84,570

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 2,120 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 84,570.

The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 21,302.

A total of 9,773 people have been reported to be staying in institutional isolation while 11,529 people are in home isolation.

Similarly, 4,273 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

The Ministry reported a good number of 2,044 recoveries in the last 24-hours. So far 62,740 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition.

Eight new fatalities were reported on Friday, taking the tally to 528.

On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stood at 82,450 with the highest daily record of 2,722 new infections.

