Nepal registers 2,120 new infections on Saturday, tally moves to 84,570

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 2,120 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 84,570.
The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 21,302.
A total of 9,773 people have been reported to be staying in institutional isolation while 11,529 people are in home isolation.
Read Also: Infections in Valley surging with 1177 new cases recorded on Saturday
Similarly, 4,273 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.
The Ministry reported a good number of 2,044 recoveries in the last 24-hours. So far 62,740 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition.
Eight new fatalities were reported on Friday, taking the tally to 528.
On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stood at 82,450 with the highest daily record of 2,722 new infections.
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry recorded eleven Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours with which the death toll has moved to 520. Four women and seven men lost their lives to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed. Read Also: Nepal logs highest single-day spike with 2722 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Covid-19 surge in Kathmandu Valley highest till date, over 1600 cases detected Till Read More...
GENEVA: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will renew their Champions League rivalry after their teams, Barcelona and Juventus, were drawn together on Thursday in the group stage. Barcelona and Juventus, who met in the 2015 final, were paired in Group G along with Dynamo Kiev and Hungarian side F Read More...
GENEVA: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the UEFA men's Player of the Year award on Thursday, ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The Polish forward scored 15 goals on the way to Bayern Munich's sixth Champions League title, hitting the t Read More...
MILAN: Seven-times European champions AC Milan scored a penalty at the end of extra-time before winning a 24-penalty shootout against Portugal's Rio Ave on Thursday to squeeze into the Europa League group stage. Milan, unbeaten in all competitions since March 8, were trailing 2-1 until Rio Ave de Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry has clarified that the government has not made any agreement or signed a deal on procuring Covid-19 vaccine. The Ministry's spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam said that since the existing vaccines are yet to be fully tested there is no question of any such deal. Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players, who were rested for Germany's previous set of international matches last month, were called up on Friday for their upcoming Nations League games with coach Joachim Loew naming a 29-man squad. Among those returning are Bayern's Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kim Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 2 A proposal was registered at the Provincial Assembly of Province 5, seeking to name the province as ‘Lumbini’ and make Dang Deukhuri as its permanent headquarters. Internal Affairs and Law Minister Kul Prasad KC of the provincial government tabled the proposal at the PA Read More...