Eight Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Saturday, tally shifts to 528

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry recorded eight Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours with which the death toll has moved to 528.

Two women and six men lost their lives to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed.

The deceased women are from Sunsari (28) and Chitwan (76).

Likewise, men from Lalitpur (67), Kathmandu (83 and 68), Sindhupalchowk (41), Dolakha (65) and Kailali (79) lost their lives due to this infection.

The Health Ministry’s data reveals that 0.62 per cent of the infected people have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

On Friday, eleven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded which took the death tally to 520.

