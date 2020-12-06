Iswari Paudel appointed director of Nepal Airlines Corporation

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Senior tourism entrepreneur Iswari Paudel has been appointed the board director at Nepal Airlines Corporation.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Minister Yogesh Bhattarai recently nominated Paudel, a permanent resident of Taplejung district, to the management board of the national flag carrier.

Paudel, who has already assumed his office, said that he would try his best to uplift the image of the NAC. “As a team, our role will be to make NAC the best airlines in global market,” he said.

Paudel, also a board director at Kailash Helicopters Pvt. Ltd, has already served as a board member at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

With over 20-year long experience in the field of aviation and tourism sector, Paudel recently resigned from the executive board of Pathibhara Area Development Committee.

The owner of Himalayan Guides, he had also served as treasurer of the Trekking Agents Association of Nepal.

