Kathmandu Metropolitan City to install 2,000 street lights

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is working to install 2,000 street lights in sensitive areas.

For this, an agreement was signed between KMC, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), and Department of Roads on Thursday. The agreement was signed in the presence of Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basanta Kumar Nembang and KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya.

As per the agreement, the lights would be installed on the roads from Tribhuvan International Airport to New Baneshwar, Tripureshwar, Kalimati, and Kalanki at the cost of Rs 170 million in the first phase.

Minister Nembang said that the plan was forwarded as a move to illuminate the federal capital and make it more systematic. He also called for support from all sides in this campaign.

Similarly, Mayor Shakya said that the agreement signed after much effort would help promote the city’s beauty. For this purpose, KMC’s investment would be 60 percent of the cost while NEA would bear 40 percent of the expenses, in line with the agreement.

