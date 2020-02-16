Kathmandu police arrests 57 for involvement in criminal activities

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The police have held 57 people from various areas of Kathmandu district for their involvement in criminal activities.

They were arrested Saturday night as part of a crime control campaign launched by the Metropolitan Police Circle, Maharajgunj.

The arrestees including 40 men, 16 women and a third gender are found to have involved in various criminal activities ranging from flesh trade, rape, robbery and evil social activities, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Bishworaj Pokharel.

Likewise, under the campaign, a police team destroyed 100 litres of homemade liquors seized from various bars and restaurants in Bus Park area, Gongabu.

Further investigation into the case is underway, said DIG Pokharel, adding that so far since the campaign launched five months ago, around 1,000 people have faced action for their involvement in illegal activities.

