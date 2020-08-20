Kathmandu Valley logs 200 fresh Covid-19 cases Thursday

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley recorded 200 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday.
Of the 200 cases, 174 surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur logged 18 cases and Bhaktapur recorded eight.
Kathmandu and five other districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Sarlahi — have over 500 active cases of infection, the highest in the country.
Nepal’s Covid-19 count reached 29,645 with the detection of 707 new cases today.
Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 126 with six new fatalities recorded today.
