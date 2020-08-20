Six more persons succumb to Covid-19; nationwide fatality count reaches 126

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Six more coronavirus related fatalities have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.

Of the deceased, two are females while four are males.

Ministry’s spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that one female from Kathmandu, one male each from Makawanpur and Saptari districts, one female and two males from Parsa district have lost their lives to the respiratory infection.

With this, death-toll in the country from Covid-19 has advanced to 126.

Today, 707 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 29,645.

Read More: 707 new coronavirus cases surface on Thursday; nationwide count crosses 29k mark

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook