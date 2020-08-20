707 new coronavirus cases surface on Thursday; nationwide count crosses 29k mark

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 707 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 29,645.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,832 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. A total of 566,220 PCR tests have been conducted in Nepal, so far.

Among the new cases, 200 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the disease, a total of 17,964 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far.

As of today, there are 11,555 active cases of infection in the country while 11,768 people are under quarantine. Of the total active cases, 8,083 people are under institutional isolation while 3,472 people are under home isolation.

At present, four districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Manang, Mustang, and Humla. Meanwhile, six districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, Sarlahi, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Six more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 126.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 28,938 with 681 new recorded cases.

