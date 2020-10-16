2,402 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Kathmandu valley on Friday

KATHMANDU: As many as 2,402 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Friday.
Of the total new cases, 1,784 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 244 and 374 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.
The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.
Kathmandu alone has 16,506 active infections while there are 2,661 live cases in Lalitpur and 1,522 in Bhaktapur. The total active cases in Nepal is 37,382.
Along with the three valley districts, Morang, Sunsari, Chitwan, Makwanpur, Dang, Rupandehi and Surkhet have over 500 active infections.
21 coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 715.
