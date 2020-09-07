Kathmandu Valley records 326 Covid-19 cases on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 326 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday.

Of the total new cases, 293 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 20 and 13 fresh cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

The active cases of viral infection in Kathmandu is above the 4000 mark.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal. Along with Kathmandu and Lalitpur, the districts with 500+ live cases are Morang, Sunsari Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi. Likewise, five districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla,Taplejung, Mustang — have zero active infections, on today’s date. The three districts in the valley are currently under a prohibitory order till September 9, as necessitated by the worsening condition of rising infection. Eleven Covid-19 deaths were recorded today with which the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 300.

