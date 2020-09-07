KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 47,236 as 979 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.
Of the infected, 338 are females while 641 are males.
A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,736 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 30,677 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
Among the new cases, 326 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
As of today, there are 16,259 active cases of infection in the country while 4,739 people are under quarantine.
Likewise, eleven fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 300.
On Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 46,257 with 980 new cases.
