KATHMANDU: Eleven people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 300.

Four females and seven males lost their lives due to the infection as per the Health Ministry’s latest update.

Three of the deceased women, aged 37, 83 and 90, are from Kathmandu while another 63-year-old is from Kaski.

Likewise, two of the men whose deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours were an 87-year-old and a 62-year-old from Siraha. One man each from Morang (76), Sarlahi (35), Dolakha (69), Makwanpur (39) and Banke (59) succumbed to the disease as per the Ministry’s data.

On Sunday, nine fatalities from Covid-19 were registered at various places across the country taking the death tally to 289.

