Kathmandu Valley records 817 infections on Monday

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged over 800 additional cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, 817 new infections surfaced in the valley today, which 60.47 per cent of the total caseload.

The capital alone recorded 649 cases while 36 new infections were detected in Bhaktapur and 132 in Lalitpur.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest number of live cases as over 8000 active infections have been reported in Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has over 900 live infections while the number of same in Lalitpur is swiftly passing 1000.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, six districts — Mustang, Manang, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla — have zero active infections.

Meanwhile, four additional fatalities were reported today with which the country’s death toll has advanced to 481.

